Lesotho vs Kenya: Benni McCarthy Unveils Harambee Stars Starting XI

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy has named a balanced starting XI featuring a mix of youth and experience ahead of their clash against Lesotho in Pretoria.

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy has unveiled the starting line-up for the match against Lesotho scheduled to take place at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, on June 4, 2026.

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The technical bench has opted for a solid mix of emerging talent and veterans. For this fixture, experienced goalkeeper Faruk Shikhalo, who starts between the posts, will captain the team.

Kenya vs Lesotho: Harambee Stars Starting XI

The starting lineup features a youthful and competitive squad selection designed to control the tempo of the game from the opening whistle.

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In front of Shikhalo, the defensive structure is anchored by Sylvester Owino and Frank Odhiambo. They are complemented by Ronney Otieno and Stanley Omondi, both tasked with managing defensive transitions and providing coverage across the pitch.

In the midfield, Richard Odada earns the nod to dictate play, partnering closely with Clarke Oduor and Zech Obiero to link the defensive lines with the attackers units.

Mohamed Bajaber and Ben Stanley Omondi have also been handed a start. Leading the line as the primary attacking threat up front is Lawrence Okoth, who completes the starting eleven.

Harambee Stars starting XI: Faruk Shikhalo (Goalkeeper/Captain), Sylvester Owino (Defender), Frank Odhiambo (Defender), Ronney Otieno (Defender), Stanley Omondi (Defender), Richard Odada (Midfielder), Clarke Oduor (Midfielder), Zecharia Obiero (Midfielder), Mohamed Bajaber (Midfielder), Ben Stanley Omondi (Midfielder), and Lawrence Okoth (Forward).