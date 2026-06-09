Kenya Sevens: How Relegation Will Hit Shujaa in the Pocket

Kenya Sevens will feel the full force of their failure to secure promotion to the top flight with their earnings set to reduce.

Kenya Sevens’ inability to secure top flight promotion will come at a huge financial cost to the players and the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).

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Shujaa came close to earning a return to the HSBC SVNS Division 1 when they stayed in contention after the first two SVNS World Championship legs in Hong Kong and Valladolid but let it slip away in the final one in Bordeaux last weekend.

Kenya lost all their group stage matches, as well as the ninth-place semi-final, only managing 11th place, and that did not help their course as USA, who finished fifth in Bordeaux, dislodged them and nicked the final top eight position.

With a second straight season in the second tier SVNS Division 2, Kenya will have to try their luck again in 2027 but during their absence from the top tier, their earnings will be reduced.

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Reduced Earnings for Shujaa and KRU

Kenya Sevens star Patrick Odongo. Image: KRU

“Most of the agreement signed with the sponsors is based on the fact that we have to be in Division 1,” former KRU chairman Alexander ‘Sasha’ Mutai told Pulse Sports.

“Playing in Division 2 means the union will earn less and it will hit the players in the pocket because their contracts will be reduced since playing in Division 2 is less glamours.”

Playing in the top flight also unlocks some funding from World Rugby which Kenya will miss out on following their relegation.

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“World Rugby has been giving Division 1 teams $300,000 (Ksh38.8 million) for two years and they will also miss out on this. World Rugby is also facing financial challenges because viewership has declined since they reduced the number of core teams. If they made losses last season, they will make more this year because the stadiums are empty,” he added.