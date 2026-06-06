Ruth Ingosi of Kenya vies for the ball with Fridah Mukoma of Zambia. Photo: FAZ

Ruth Ingosi of Kenya vies for the ball with Fridah Mukoma of Zambia. Photo: FAZ

Harambee Starlets’ Fightback Counts for Nothing as They Suffer Shootout Heartbreak to Zambia

Harambee Starlets lost on post-match penalties to Zambia, missing a chance to contest for the Four Nations tournament trophy.

Harambee Starlets missed a chance to play for the Four Nations tournament trophy after falling 4-1 to Zambia on post-match penalties on Saturday.

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Kenya had worked their way back into the game from 1-0 down to draw 1-1 in regulation time, sending the game into the post-match shootouts.

Beldine Odemba’s charges had started on the wrong footing when they conceded after just 10 minutes. Zambia put Kenya in a spot of bother against the run of play when Prisca Chilufya completed a quick counter attack.

They almost conceded a second when they did not deal well with a ball lofted into the box but were lucky as Zambia hit the post.

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Kenya’s first real chance fell to Fasila Adhiambo as she latched onto a loose ball after a poor clearance from the Zambian defenders but she fired over the bar.

Kenya Fight Back but Undone on Penalties

Both teams would huff and puff until halftime as Zambia took a 1-0 lead to the break but upon resumption, Kenya improved.

The breakthrough for Kenya arrived 13 minutes from time when Mwanalima Adam and Adhiambo combined. Dogo, as she is popularly known, set up Adhiambo to grab the equaliser, quietening the home supporters who were hoping for an outright win.

Harambee Starlets held firm to see out the game and with nothing to separate them, it had to be decided on penalties.

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However, Zambia prevailed as Kenya could only convert one of their first three penalties with the home side scoring four times from the spot to sail into the final.