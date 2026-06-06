Advertisement

Harambee Starlets’ Fightback Counts for Nothing as They Suffer Shootout Heartbreak to Zambia

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 19:16 - 06 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Ruth Ingosi of Kenya vies for the ball with Fridah Mukoma of Zambia. Photo: FAZ
Harambee Starlets lost on post-match penalties to Zambia, missing a chance to contest for the Four Nations tournament trophy.
Advertisement

Harambee Starlets missed a chance to play for the Four Nations tournament trophy after falling 4-1 to Zambia on post-match penalties on Saturday.

Advertisement

Kenya had worked their way back into the game from 1-0 down to draw 1-1 in regulation time, sending the game into the post-match shootouts.

Beldine Odemba’s charges had started on the wrong footing when they conceded after just 10 minutes. Zambia put Kenya in a spot of bother against the run of play when Prisca Chilufya completed a quick counter attack.

They almost conceded a second when they did not deal well with a ball lofted into the box but were lucky as Zambia hit the post.

Advertisement

Kenya’s first real chance fell to Fasila Adhiambo as she latched onto a loose ball after a poor clearance from the Zambian defenders but she fired over the bar.

Kenya Fight Back but Undone on Penalties

Both teams would huff and puff until halftime as Zambia took a 1-0 lead to the break but upon resumption, Kenya improved.

The breakthrough for Kenya arrived 13 minutes from time when Mwanalima Adam and Adhiambo combined. Dogo, as she is popularly known, set up Adhiambo to grab the equaliser, quietening the home supporters who were hoping for an outright win.

Harambee Starlets held firm to see out the game and with nothing to separate them, it had to be decided on penalties.

Advertisement

However, Zambia prevailed as Kenya could only convert one of their first three penalties with the home side scoring four times from the spot to sail into the final.

Zambia will now play Zimbabwe in the final while Kenya take on Lesotho, who had earlier lost 3-1 to the Zimbabweans.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Kenya Friendlies
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
Harambee Stars Coach Names Area of Concern Worked on Ahead of Lesotho Rematch
Harambee Stars
06.06.2026
Harambee Stars Coach Names Area of Concern Worked on Ahead of Lesotho Rematch
Carl Tundo: Government Confirms Veteran Driver as New Safari Rally Boss
Motorsports
06.06.2026
Carl Tundo: Government Confirms Veteran Driver as New Safari Rally Boss
Harambee Starlets’ Fightback Counts for Nothing as They Suffer Shootout Heartbreak to Zambia
Football
06.06.2026
Harambee Starlets’ Fightback Counts for Nothing as They Suffer Shootout Heartbreak to Zambia
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden on Why Losing to Julien Alfred in Rome Was Good for Her
Athletics
06.06.2026
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden on Why Losing to Julien Alfred in Rome Was Good for Her
Stockholm Diamond League: Preview, Star Names, Full Schedule, Time and Where to Watch
Athletics
06.06.2026
Stockholm Diamond League: Preview, Star Names, Full Schedule, Time and Where to Watch
1xBet Joins Nairobi City Marathon 2026 as Partner and Gives Fans a Chance to Take Part
Betting
06.06.2026
1xBet Joins Nairobi City Marathon 2026 as Partner and Gives Fans a Chance to Take Part