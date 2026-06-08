Divock Origi: Liverpool Cult Hero Makes Surprise Announcement After Not Playing for Two Years

Divock Origi has announced his retirement from football at the age of 31 following a frustrating two-year spell when he did not play for his club AC Milan.

Divock Origi, the striker who etched his name into Liverpool folklore with a series of iconic goals, has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 31, stating that his "purpose in the game as a player is fulfilled."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Belgian international is best remembered for his pivotal role during a golden era under Jurgen Klopp. His most famous contributions came during Liverpool's triumphant 2019 Champions League campaign, where he scored twice in the incredible semi-final comeback against Barcelona before sealing the 2-0 victory over Tottenham in the final.

Origi became a beloved figure at Anfield, known for his knack for scoring crucial goals, often from the substitute's bench. He enjoyed a special relationship with Klopp, who once famously sprinted onto the pitch to celebrate the striker's last-gasp winner in a Merseyside derby.

Signed from Lille in 2014, Origi made 175 appearances for the Reds, scoring 41 goals. Despite only starting 68 of those matches, his impact was undeniable, earning him a reputation as a super-sub and a man for the big occasion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fulfilled Dream for Origi

In a statement on social media, Origi reflected on his career. "I lived out my childhood dreams to play on the biggest stages and win the biggest trophies. I am grateful to God for all of it," he wrote. "To my fans across the world who helped me shine: every iconic moment, every goal, every piece of history we made together will forever be ours."

He also expressed gratitude to his family, clubs, coaches, and teammates, adding: "The mission is complete. Now I step into my next calling. More of the journey to come…"

After leaving Liverpool in 2022 with Premier League and Champions League winner's medals, Origi joined AC Milan. He later returned to England for a loan spell at Nottingham Forest. He also earned 32 caps for Belgium, scoring three times.

Before Origi's final appearance at Anfield, Klopp paid him the ultimate tribute, calling him a club legend. "He is, and will be for me, forever a Liverpool legend," the German manager said. "[He is] one of the most important players I ever had."

Advertisement

Advertisement