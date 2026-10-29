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Bayern Munich vs Ajax: When to Buy Tickets for Historic Game at Talanta Stadium

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 07:21 - 29 October 2026
Bayern vs Ajax at Talanta Stadium.
Kenyans will have a chance to buy tickets early for the blockbuster friendly between Bayern Munich and Ajax at Talanta Stadium.
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Kenyans will be able to buy tickets early for the friendly match pitting Bayern Munich against Ajax Amsterdam at Talanta Stadium in January.

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President William Ruto announced on Wednesday that six-time European champions Bayern and four-time Champions League winners Ajax will clash in Nairobi on January 5 during the official opening of the ultra-modern 60,000-seater stadium.

Bayern and Ajax have since confirmed their participation, expressing excitement that they will be able to connect with their fans in Africa.

Tickets for the match will go on sale two months early, after the German Embassy in Kenya stated that fans will start purchasing them from November 5.

When to Buy Tickets for Bayern vs Ajax

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“Bayern Munich is coming to Nairobi! Germany’s record champions FC Bayern will face Ajax Amsterdam at the new Raila Odinga International Stadium on 5 January 2027.We might be a little biased about who we’re cheering for. Tickets on sale from 5 November!” the Embassy stated via a social media post.

However, ticket prices for the game have not been made public but fans can expect a higher amount than the average paid during FKF Premier League and Harambee Stars games where they range between Ksh300 and Ksh500 for terraces.

It will be the first meeting between Bayern and Ajax since a pre-season game in July 2021 when they played out a 2-2 draw.

Over the years, Bayern and Ajax have faced off 11 times with three wins for each side while five matches ended in draws.

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