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Talanta Stadium Update: Pitch Installation Takes Centre Stage Ahead of AFCON 2027 [PHOTOS]

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 06:23 - 03 June 2026
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Talanta Stadium has entered its final construction phase, with pitch preparation and installation of the playing surface now taking centre stage ahead of AFCON 2027.
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The construction of the Talanta Stadium has officially entered its final phases, and driven by the country's upcoming role as a co-host for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027, construction crews are working around the clock.

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The 60,000-seater facility in Nairobi is transforming into an ultra-modern, football-specific masterpiece. Recent inspections confirm the project has surpassed the 80% completion milestone, shifting focus toward interior installations and pitch readiness.

Talanta Stadium: Seating Installation and Safety Frameworks Take Shape

Talanta Stadium: Seating Installation and Safety Frameworks Take Shape
Talanta Stadium: Seating Installation and Safety Frameworks Take Shape

There has been recent progress in the installation of seats across the expansive three-tier bowl. Thousands of high-density plastic seats are being systematically anchored into place to meet strict global stadium standards.

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There are also heavy-duty metal guardrails along the upper pedestrian walkways to safely manage crowd flows once the stadium opens.

Talanta Stadium: Sweeping Tiers and Canopy Roof Progress

Talanta Stadium: Sweeping Tiers and Canopy Roof Progress
Talanta Stadium: Sweeping Tiers and Canopy Roof Progress

Unlike older local venues, this design omits an athletics track to bring fans significantly closer to the action. The curvature of the upper deck showcases the colour-coded seating layout.

Progress is also evident above the stands, where the extensive structural framework for the translucent canopy roof is nearing full completion. This roof will ultimately support a covered spectator canopy designed to protect fans from the elements.

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Talanta Stadium: Pitch Grading and Final Stadium Integration

Talanta Stadium: Pitch Grading and Final Stadium Integration
Talanta Stadium: Pitch Grading and Final Stadium Integration

The final frontier of the current construction schedule centres on the core playing surface, which must achieve top CAF and FIFA certification before tournament action begins.

Talanta Stadium: Pitch Grading and Final Stadium Integration
Talanta Stadium: Pitch Grading and Final Stadium Integration

The expansive, unpaved field area is undergoing advanced levelling and specialised drainage installation before the premium GrassMaster hybrid turf is laid.

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