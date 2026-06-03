Ksh2 Million Prize Up for Grabs as Embakasi East MP Reveals Grand Plan for Nairobi Pool Tournament

Pool enthusiasts in Nairobi can look forward to massive cash prizes following the roll out of a two-month tournament whose winner will pocket Ksh2 million.

Pool enthusiasts in Nairobi have a chance to win up to Ksh2 million following the launch of a two-month competition by Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino.

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Owino has announced that the Nairobi Pool Championship will be launched on July 4 and finish on September 5 with the winner set to pocket a cool Ksh2 million.

The competition will take place in all the 17 constituencies in Nairobi with both men and women eligible to participate. There will be individual and team events with lots of cash rewards up for grabs.

At the constituency level, individuals who finish in the top four will be awarded Ksh20,000, Ksh10,000, and Ksh5,000 in that order while teams that finish in the top 17 will take home between Ksh200,000 being the highest prize and Ksh20,000 the lowest amount.

Babu Owino Reveals Grand Plans

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From the consistency competition, the top four individuals and teams will head to the final where a bigger prize awaits them while the winner of the entire championship will be awarded Ksh2 million.

“Sports is a powerful tool for empowering our youth, nurturing talent, and creating opportunities. I am pleased to announce the NAIROBI COUNTY POOL TOURNAMENT, which will kick off on 4th July and run for two months, bringing together talented players from across the county,” Owino said through a social media statement.

“The tournament will culminate in a grand finale on 5th September where winners will walk home with a total prize of 2 million. I encourage all pool enthusiasts to participate and showcase their skills.”