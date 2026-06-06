1xBet Joins Nairobi City Marathon 2026 as Partner and Gives Fans a Chance to Take Part

1xBet will be part of the action-packed Nairobi City Marathon 2026 which will showcase the best of Kenyan and international talent on Sunday.

1xBet has announced its partnership with Nairobi City Marathon 2026, supporting one of Kenya’s major running events and launching a pre-event contest that will give fans a chance to win marathon tickets and branded gifts.

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Nairobi City Marathon 2026 will take place on 7 June 2026 in Nairobi, Kenya, bringing together around 25,000 participants across several race categories: 42 km, 21 km, 10 km Expressway Run and 6 km Fun Run.

As partner of Nairobi City Marathon 2026, 1xBet will support the energy of Kenyan sport and the city’s growing running culture. The partnership reflects the brand’s interest in sports events that connect professional athletes, amateur runners, fans and local communities through shared experience.

Supporting the pulse of Nairobi

Nairobi City Marathon is a city event that brings people together through movement, ambition and the atmosphere of one of Africa’s most active urban sports communities.

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For 1xBet, the partnership is an opportunity to support a sporting event with strong local relevance.

“1xBet joins Nairobi City Marathon 2026 to support the energy of Kenyan sport. Nairobi runs, and 1xBet supports the pulse,” the company said.

1xBet Runner Recharge Point

On marathon day, 1xBet will be present at the event with its own branded hospitality tent, designed as a runner support and engagement point.

The 1xBet Runner Recharge Point will include a branded tent, a photo zone, promoters and a Spin & Win wheel where visitors will be able to win branded gifts, subject to local legal approvals. The zone will be created as a friendly sports support point for runners and fans, focused on energy, photos, congratulations and post-race interaction.

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Finishers will also receive branded 1xBet towels, giving participants a practical souvenir after completing their race. Runners will also be able to take photos with their medals, interact with promoters and receive small branded items that extend the marathon experience beyond the finish line.

The campaign will focus on authentic sports moments: the start, the finish, runners’ emotions, city energy and the shared experience of taking part in the Nairobi City Marathon.

1xBet and the spirit of Kenyan sport

Through the partnership, 1xBet aims to support a major sports event that is accessible to a wide audience, from experienced runners to first-time participants. Nairobi City Marathon reflects the city’s sporting ambition and shows how mass participation events can bring together different communities.

For 1xBet, the marathon is a strong local platform to support sport, celebrate runners and engage with fans in a natural event environment.

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